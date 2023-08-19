New Reading Library gives people an outdoor space to enjoy a good book

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The New Reading Library opened in the 900 block of North Street on Saturday. Mercy Health St Rita's generously donated the space to the Central Lima Neighborhood Association for public use. Although more infrastructure will be added, the library is now accessible to everyone from sunrise to sunset daily.
"People of the community can come daily to read and enjoy. We have little libraries here, and it is a beautiful, peaceful spot right here across from Mercy Health," says Sarah Creighton, Treasurer of the Central Lima Neighborhood Association.
Children who attend the Central Lima Neighborhood Association's Reading Park can enjoy books that are always available to help them with their reading.