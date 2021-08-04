New Van Wert airport terminal to have grand opening ceremony

The Van Wert County Regional Airport is celebrating their new terminal with a Fly In or Drive In event.
The public is welcome to check out the new terminal on Saturday, August 7th. The day will start with a pancake breakfast at 6:30 at the Elks Lodge just south of the terminal, and airplane rides starting at 9 am.
This new terminal replaces the old one from the 1930s, and those with the airport say that they're excited to bring their facilities into the 21st century.
"We think that we are the gateway to the community, and while we have a nice airport now, it just needed updated," said Steve Bailey, airport manager. "We’re also trying to lengthen our runway another thousand feet to get even more jets in here."
You can check out the airport's Facebook page for updates and more information.