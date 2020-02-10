New waterline project looks to help Harrod and Lafayette residents

Lima City Council approved the communication for a new waterline project that is expected to help the water supply in the surrounding rural area. This $8 million project is through a partnership between the Allen Water District, commissioners, and the villages of Harrod and Lafayette.
They are looking to tie into the 12-inch waterline at Westminster to service Harrod and Napoleon Road and service Lafayette. The waterline will also service the Allen East School. It will cover close to 14 miles and create 500 new water accounts. The Lima utilities director says it will really benefit the residents who live in those areas.
“The villages of Lafayette and Harrod, they have individual wells right now and now they’ll be on a good portable supply that will be clean and safe and they won’t have to worry about their wells,” said Mike Caprella, Lima utilities director.
Construction isn't expected to take place until next year. It is planned to be completed by 2022. Council will vote on the ordinance at the next meeting.