Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 339 calls for service in the month of October, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of October and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing, and we will get it back to you.
On 10-1-2022 officers were dispatched to do a well being check on a male in a vehicle near Taco Bell parking lot. Officers located the male who was intoxicated but sleeping in his vehicle.
On 10-1-2022 officers were sent to search for a suspicious male, driving, in the 600 block of N. Main St. Officers checked the area but the vehicle was not located.
On 10-1-2022 officers were advised of a residence on W. 1st, with the front door wide open. Officers arrived and found that the residence was vacant, and no one was inside.
On 10-1-2022 officers were called to assist in a vehicle repossession in the 500 block of S. Franklin St.
On 10-2-2022 officers were sent to do a well being check on a male threatening to harm himself. Officers located the male and transported him to the hospital for an evaluation and treatment.
On 10-2-2022 officers responded to a second male who had called in reference to wanting to harm himself. Officers transported this male to the hospital for an evaluation and treatment also. During this call officers located a handgun, that the male had recently purchased, and found that it had previously been report stolen from Columbus.
On 10-2-2022 officers met with a female in the 500 block of S. Main St. The female told officers that her daughter had received two phone calls from an unknown person making inappropriate comments.
On 10-3-2022 officers met with a male and his brother at the Delphos Police Department. The two juveniles report to officers that they had an altercation with a male at a business on Elida Rd. that became physical.
On 10-3-2022 a female called the police department requesting a well being check on her son who is in the custody of his father.
On 10-3-2022 a female reported that that her ex-husband threatened her new boyfriend.
On 10-4-2022 officers were dispatched to a church on N. Pierce St. The complainant told officers that someone had caused damage inside the church.
On 10-4-2022 a female came to the police department to file a report on her ex-husband. The female told officers that the male continues to file false reports to children’s services.
On 10-4-2022 officers were sent to the 600 block of Jackson St, for a dispute. While on the call officers found that a male subject, Zachary Brinkman, had an active warrant out of Adams County Indiana. Brinkman was taken into custody on the warrant.
On 10-5-2022 a female called the police department to report that she has been receiving calls from a male trying to scam her.
On 10-6-2022 officers were sent to a residence on Suthoff St, for a male threatening to harm himself. Officers located the male, who was intoxicated, but determined that he was not a threat to harm himself.
On 10-6-2022 officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of N. Franklin St, after the homeowner reported hearing noises in the garage. Officers arrived and searched the garage and residence and did not find anything out of place.
On 10-8-2022 a male came to the police department to report receiving threatening text messages.
On 10-8-2022 a female in the 1200 block of N. Washington St, reported that belongings on her deck had been knocked over.
On 10-9-2022 officers were sent to a bank on E. 2nd St, to investigate an alarm activation. Officers found that a cleaning crew had inadvertently set it off.
On 10-9-2022 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop officers located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
On 10-10-2022 officers spoke with a female at the police department that reported her landlord stealing her mail. The female was given contact information for the United States Postal Service Inspector to file a complaint with his office.
On 10-10-2022 officers were sent to a business in the 200 block of E. 2nd St, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 10-10-2022 officers were sent to the 700 block of W. Clime St, for a male threatening to harm himself. The male was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and treatment.
On 10-11-2022 a male called the police department to report a scam. The male told officers that he sent money for an item on the internet. The item was not sent, and he can no longer contact the seller.
On 10-11-2022 a male in the 200 block of Cherry St, called to report his vehicle missing. The male said that when he returned home from being out of town his vehicle was gone. The male reported that a friend saw his roommate/girlfriend driving the vehicle, but she was not given permission to take it.
On 10-12-2022 officers located a male, 48-year-old Dion Kantner, who had an active warrant out of Van Wert County. Kantner was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 10-12-2022 officers responded to the 700 block of W. Clime St, for a Domestic Disturbance. After arriving and speaking with all parties involved officers found probable cause to arrest, 24-year-old, Nathaniel Owens for threatening to cause physical harm to a family member.
On 10-12-2022 officers were sent to a business on Elida Ave, where employees found suspected drugs and drug abuse instruments inside the bathroom.
On 10-12-2022 officers located a male, 40-year-old, Paul Crichfield who had an active warrant out of Allen County. Crichfield was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail.
On 10-12-2022 officers and Delphos EMS responded to the 1400 block of S. Clay St, for an unresponsive male. Officers located the male, who appeared to be suffering from a drug overdose, and EMS personnel administered aid at that time. The male regained consciousness and refused any further treatment. The male, 32-year-old Nathan Youngpeter, was issued a summons to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication.
On 10-13-2022 officers took a report from an employee at a business on E. 5th St. The employee showed officers a large window that had been broken in the front of the business.
On 10-14-2022 an employee at a business on W. 5th St, called the police department to report a suspicious person. The employee told officers that a male came into the business and asked to exit through the rear so no one would see him. The person was not located as the incident was not reported for about an hour after it occurred.
On 10-15-2022 a resident called to report an alarm going off at her neighbor’s residence. Officers arrived and found a malfunctioning smoke detector.
On 10-15-2022 officers responded to the 900 block of Spencerville Rd. to investigate an alarm activation at a business.
On 10-16-2022 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit an offense. During the investigation of the traffic stop officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, 20-year-old Angel Alvarez, for operating the vehicle while intoxicated and operated the vehicle with no driver’s license.
On 10-17-2022 a male came to the police department to file a report. The male stated that a female on Instagram was trying to extort money from him by threatening to post inappropriate pictures of him online if he doesn’t pay.
On 10-17-2022 a male came to the police department to report subjects trespassing on his property. The male just purchased the residence, and the previous tenants were still on the property. Officers informed the male that the tenant’s would need to be legally evicted.
On 10-17-2022 officers were sent to Water Works Park for a female threatening to harm herself. The female was located and voluntarily agreed to be transported to the hospital.
On 10-19-2022 officers spoke with a school official who reported an incident involving a parent making a threatening statement.
On 10-19-2022 officers were made aware of a suspicious male in the 600 block of S. Washington St, asking for money.
On 10-19-2022 officers responded to the 1200 block of Spencerville Rd, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 10-20-2022 a female called requesting a well being check done on her son who resides with his father.
On 10-20-2022 a male called the police department to report a Theft incident. The male stated that he ordered an item online and the package tracking showed that it was delivered. The male stated that he never received the package.
On 10-20-2022 officers took a report from a male who stated that he was the victim of an attempted scam. The scam involved his computer needing repairs. No money was transferred to the scammers.
On 10-21-2022 officers were sent to the 400 block of E. 8th St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers met with a male and female. After speaking with each it was determined that no charges would be pursued.
On 10-21-2022 a male came to the police department to file a report. The male said that his 5-year-old daughter was assaulted by another male juvenile while riding on the school bus.
On 10-21-2022 officers were dispatched to a fight call involving multiple persons. Officers arrived and spoke with all involved. One female was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the fight. The incident remains under investigation with charges being reviewed.
On 10-22-2022 officers were sent to the area of State and Ohio streets in reference to suspicious individuals in the area. An employee from the railroad advised officers that unknown subjects were throwing sticks and rocks at him. It was determined that the incident had occurred in Van Wert County. Both DPD officers and Deputies failed to locate the subjects.
On 10-23-2022 officers responded to the 500 block of Jackson St, for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival officers met with an elderly couple that had been in an altercation. The female’s daughter arrived at the residence and took her mother to her house.
On 10-24-2022 officers spoke with an employee at a financial institution on Elida Rd. The employee told officers that they had received a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill in their night deposit box.
On 10-24-2022 officers received a call of a hit skip accident that had occurred on W. 3rd St. The owner of the vehicle that was struck advised officers of the suspect location. Officers made contact with the subject, 55-year-old Richard Gyetvai. After investigating the incident Gyetvai was issued a citation for OVI and Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control.
On 10-25-2022 officers were sent to a Domestic Disturbance in the 200 block of W. Clime St. A male and female at the residence had been arguing. After speaking with officers the male left the residence for the evening.
On 10-25-2022 officers located a male, 29-year-old Dravon Wannemacher, who had an active warrant out of Van Wert County. Wannemacher was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Jail.
On 10-26-2022 officers were made aware of damage done to the gate at the dog park on S. Bredeick St.
On 10-27-2022 officers met with a male at his residence in the 100 block of N. State St. The male told officers that someone cut the electric cord to one of his Halloween decorations.
On 10-27-2022 officers spoke with a female who wanted to report a Theft incident. The female told officers that a male friend had helped her move items to a storage unit. Upon checking the storage unit the female found that items were taken by the male.
On 10-28-2022 a female came to the police department to report receiving a fraudulent check in the mail.
On 10-29-2022 officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Holland Ave. for an active fight. Officers arrived and located a male that had visible injuries. Witness in the area told officers that the male had been in a fight in Middle Point earlier and was dropped off in Delphos. The male continued to have an altercation with residents when he arrived at his residence. The male 35-year-old Daniel Coburn was taken into custody for Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Coburn was transported to the Allen County Jail.
On 10-31-2022 officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Cleveland St, for a Domestic Dispute. Upon arrival officers met with a male and a female that had been in an altercation. After investigating the incident officers found probable cause to arrest the male, 54-year-old, Lee Myers, for Domestic Violence. The female, 40-year-old Melissa Donathan, had an active warrant out of Wyandot County. Donathan was taken into custody and picked up by a Deputy from Wyandot County.
On 10-31-2022 officers met with a male who was the victim of an internet scam. The male sent money to scammers who claimed they would help the male catch hackers on his computer.
On 10-31-2022 officers located a male, 46 year old Ben McIntosh, who had an active warrant for his arrest. McIntosh was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail.