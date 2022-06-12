ODNR warns people about ticks when they go outdoors

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible by the afternoon and evening. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Very warm. High 88F. Winds E shifting to S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to take precautions to minimize contact with Ohio’s tick species this summer.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, ticks are found throughout Ohio and sometimes carry potentially dangerous diseases like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Lyme disease. ODNR says to treat clothing with repellents labeled for Ticks, tuck pants into socks or boots, and shirts into pants to keep ticks on the outside of clothing. It may help to wear light-colored clothing, which will make it easier to spot ticks. Plus, thoroughly check clothes and skin for any attached ticks after being outdoors, and don’t forget to check pets and gear, too. The highest risk for contracting tick-borne disease occurs from June through August, but Lyme disease is possible year-round.
Any attached ticks should be removed as quickly as possible to reduce the risk of contracting tick-borne diseases. To remove a tick, use tweezers or gloved hands, Grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull straight out with steady, even pressure.
