With the winter weather advisory for Friday night into Saturday morning, we went to see how the Ohio Department of Transportation(ODOT) prepares to keep the roads safe.
Starting this evening, the northwest Ohio region is expected to get snow with mixed precipitation. The wintry mix of weather will make for slippery road conditions, but ODOT has already started to battle the storm before it even hits.
Rodney Nuveman, the Highway Management Administrator, says, “We’ve been out spraying salt brine on the road to get a little product down before the first snow comes in, and we’ve been prepping the trucks.”
Nuevman says that the brine is a preventative measure the ODOT takes to help stop the roads from icing over, and they have used 28 thousand gallons of salt brine on the roads in the past two days.