Ohio curfew order could shorten depending on hospitalization numbers

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine provided an update on Ohio's Curfew order.
Currently, Ohio has a curfew order in effect from 10 PM-5 AM in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in late night gatherings. However, new information shared today during the governor's press conference could shorten those hours.
If the State of Ohio has seven straight days of hospitalizations below 3,500, a new curfew order would only start at 11 PM for at least two weeks.
Currently, Ohio is six days into having hospitalizations under that number, so the new order could start as early as this week.
DeWine also stated that the state could move to a midnight curfew if hospitalizations continue to fall below 3,000 for seven consecutive days.
Subsequently, if hospitalizations drop below 2,500 for seven consecutive days, DeWine states that the curfew would be dropped.
"It's important to remember that as the governor noted, hospitalizations are a bit of a lagging indicator, which means that if they go back up we would likely have to respond quickly to reinstitute the appropriate level of measurement because it would be telling us we were already in that circumstance... it's not a predictive measure, it's a lagging measure," said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer.