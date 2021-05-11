Ohio GOP House Representatives introduce bill to expand school vouchers to every student

Republican House lawmakers have introduced a measure making any Ohio school child eligible for the state voucher program.
Ohio's program, currently targeted toward children enrolled in underperforming schools, provides vouchers of about $4,500 for elementary and middle school students and $6,000 for high schoolers. The bill would allow any child to use a voucher to cover part of the cost of private school tuition. The proposal comes as Ohio lawmakers are considering changing how the state funds education to address disparities between poor and rich districts.