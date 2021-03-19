Ohio lawmakers allow for testing flexibility for juniors and seniors

Legislation to allow for flexibility for year-end testing for juniors and seniors is waiting for Governor DeWine's signature.
If it is signed into law, it will allow juniors and seniors to use their year-end grades to count for graduation requirements instead of the statewide final exam results. But sophomores and freshmen will be excluded because they have time to meet the requirements. It also will waive the American history exam and will extend the time when school districts can give the tests. Plus, the statewide test results this year will not impact the school district's report card grade.
“Really our school accountability system is kind of in chaos now because the test results are not really going to be used in terms of determining how students in particular schools are doing,” says Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp. “So it is going to be several years before I think that is all unwound.”
Cupp says in the meantime they are continuing to rely on Ohio’s teachers and school administrators to continue to do their absolute best to make sure students have a good quality education.