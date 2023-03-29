Ohio Optometric Association holds an in-school eye exam for Shawnee Middle School students

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Your vision plays an important role in education and students at Shawnee were given a chance to check theirs free of charge.
The Ohio Optometric Association held their in-school eye exam at Shawnee Middle School. Students who were identified as needing an eye exam were given a chance to take an exam and potentially receive eyewear free of charge. The event allows parents to still give their children the important eye exam, especially if they do not have eye insurance.
"So it is a really good benefit for our families here in this district, a lot of parents are single parents, they have a hard time taking off work to get their children to appointments. So we are able to provide busing from the elementary schools and bring them over here to participate in the program and the parents don't have to take off work, they sign permission slips for them to be able to do this," explained Elaine Troyer, Shawnee school nurse.
The Ohio Optometric Association states that a study shows that 70% of academic-related tasks take place through vision.