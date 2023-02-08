Ohio State Highway Patrol are stepping up enforcement across the state for Super Bowl weekend

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - If you plan on hosting a Super Bowl party, you are probably planning out what food and drinks to provide and who to invite. Area law enforcement is encouraging everyone to take that plan a step further by preparing designated drivers.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are stepping up patrols across the state this weekend to track down impaired drivers and keep our roads safe. As many will choose to leave home for the big game - area patrols want everyone to be responsible while having fun.
"I would say a good game plan is to either have a designated driver or plan on staying where you're going if you're going to be drinking," suggested Sgt. Nicholas Boes, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post.
Sgt. Boes says some don't realize they've had too much to drink and decide to head home. Remember any o-v-I charge can change your life.
"A lot of times, people think if they're on the bubble they are ok. If you think you are even close, you should think about staying home because chances are you've had too much to drink," added Sgt. Boes.
If you suspect impaired driving, you should immediately dial #677 to report the vehicle.