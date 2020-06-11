Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper involved in crash on State Route 117

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper involved crash occurred Thursday afternoon near the Allen and Auglaize County line.
Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post says one of their troopers, 29-year-old Kenton Gibson, was dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint. The reckless vehicle was heading west on State Route 117, near the Allen and Auglaize County line. The trooper saw the reckless driver and tried to turn around to catch up to it. The trooper's dodge charger was struck by a separate vehicle, driven by 54-year-old Min Zhao, damaging and injuring both vehicles and drivers.
Trooper Gibson was taken to St. Rita's Medical Center. Zhao was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital. Both drivers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.