Ohio's first lady is working on getting more kids signed up for the imagination library

Ohio’s first lady has a gift suggestion for your young children, the gift of reading.
Fran DeWine has been working on getting Ohio children signed up for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library since Governor DeWine took office. She has helped grow the program from 13% to 43% of eligible kids enrolled in the program to get a free book each month. She would like to hit 50% by the end of January. The program is for kids, from birth to five years old, and the books they receive each month are age appropriate. Mrs. DeWine thought it was important to promote this program in Ohio, after seeing kids receive their new books in the mail.
“And I thought this is just a wonderful thing for all children to have these books in their home and to be excited about reading,” says Mrs. DeWine. “And I think if you have books in the home kids are going to be excited about reading and they are going to say, read to me, read to me mom, grandma, sister, brother. It’s just going to be a good bonding experience and as well as helping them with their words and their vocabulary and all of those things.”
To enroll your child to receive the free books each month, log on to www.ohioimaginationlibrary.org or get more information at your local public library.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.