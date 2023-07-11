Ohio's Special Election is now accepting absentee ballots

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Early voting has begun for Ohioans to cast their votes for Issue 1 in the August 8th Special Election.
The proposed issue will change how citizen-backed constitutional issues are approved in the future. Currently, Ohio is a simple majority, but if this issue is approved it will require 60% of eligible voters to amend the state constitution. Plus after January 1st, 2024, at least 5% of the electors of each of the 88 counties must sign petitions for statewide issues to be considered for the ballot. If you want to vote before August 8th, request a ballot mailed to you or you can go to your board of elections to do it in person.
"The only thing you have to bring is some kind of identification, and we accept a driver's license, a state ID, your interim driver's license if you've just renewed it, passports, or passport card, and/or a military ID," explained Kathy Meyer, Allen County Board of Elections.
The deadline to vote using an absentee ballot is Sunday, August 6, at 5:00 p.m. Applications for mail-in voting are available on the Allen County Board of Elections website.