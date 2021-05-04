1116 Brookside Drive Raid

One man is in custody after a drug raid in Findlay earlier today.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says just after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, the Hancock County Metrick Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 1116 Brookside Drive.

The search turned up more than five kilograms of marijuana, more than $22,000 in cash, and four handguns, as well as several other items indicating drug trafficking. David Fenderson was taken into custody on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana. Authorities are still investigating.

Download PDF 2021-078 (Brookside Dr.).pdf

 

