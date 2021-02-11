One or two masks, how many is enough?

The idea of wearing two face masks has been debated since the CDC's suggestion in recent weeks, leaving many wondering if it should be added to their daily routine.
Tami Gough, the Prevention & Health Promotion Services Director at Allen County Public Health says one mask is still enough to protect yourself and others, as long as it is worn correctly. This means it fits tight over your ears, nose, mouth, and chin. She recommends having an adjustable nose band in your mask to help. If your glasses are fogging up, it's a sign the mask may not be fitting correctly. While the CDC does say a second mask adds another layer of protection, there is something to remember if you decide to double up.
"One thing to note with the suggestion the CDC has about double masking is that they do not recommend that you double layer these paper masks, like the one I’m wearing right now," Gough explains. "That will not help, it actually makes them fit worse. So, if you want to double up, you should wear one of these paper masks with a cloth mask over top of it.”
For more information on mask wearing and the proper ways to do so, visit cdc.gov.