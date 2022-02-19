One person seriously injured in a rollover crash Friday night in Hancock County

One person was taken to the hospital and drugs were seized following a rollover crash on I-75 Friday night. The crash happened just after 5 o’clock, north of the SR 235 exit. Troopers from the Findlay post say that a car driven by 22-year-old Jaime Robles of Columbus was heading south when he struck a pickup truck in the rear. Robles’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the interstate and rolled multiple times. One of his passengers Cesar Ramirez was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Robles and another passenger received minor injuries. A significant amount of marijuana was found in Robles’ car, and no one was wearing a seat belt. No one in the pickup truck was injured. Troopers believe marijuana intoxication is a factor in the crash.
Media release from Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Two Vehicle Rollover Crash on Interstate 75 – Three Injured
Findlay – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle injury crash that occurred on Interstate Route 75 near milepost 149 in Union Township, Hancock County, Ohio. At approximately 5:15pm, a 2020 Hyundai Venue, driven by Jaime Robles (age 22), and his passengers, Pedro Robles and Cesar Ramirez, all of Columbus, Ohio, were traveling south on Interstate Route 75. A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Cristian Palencia (age 39) and his passengers, were also traveling south on Interstate Route 75. The Hyundai Venue failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead of the Chevrolet Silverado, striking the Chevrolet Silverado in the left rear side. The Hyundai traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking the ditch and overturned several times. Mr. Ramirez was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by HANCO EMS with serious injuries. Jaime and Pedro Robles sustained minor injuries from the crash and were not transported. The Palencia family did not sustain any injuries. None of the occupants in the Hyundai were wearing safety belts, and marijuana intoxication is suspected in the crash. A significant amount of marijuana was seized from the Hyundai.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by HANCO EMS, Union Township Mount Cory Fire Department, and Dick’s Towing. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to always wear safety belts, and to drive sober.
