ONU HealthWise Pharmacy now offering compounding services
Rae Staton/Ohio Northern University

Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - Ohio Northern University’s HealthWise Pharmacy, a key campus learning center for pharmacy students, now offers compounding services to the community, for people as well as pets and other animals. It’s a service that provides customized medications for a variety of health-related conditions, and can serve as a convenient solution to typical medication barriers.

“Compounding is the formulation of medications that are not commercially available,” explains Ryan Waldschmidt, CPESN Ohio resident at ONU HealthWise Pharmacy and Jackson Pharmacy and Wellness Center. “Medications may need to be compounded to meet individual patient or veterinary needs, such as unique drugs, unique doses, or dosage forms, including liquids, creams, or suppositories. Compounded medicines may be needed for purposes such as pain management, dermatological conditions, or bio identical hormone replacement therapy. Compounding is often needed when a commercially available medicine isn’t right for the patient or animal." Some examples of compounded medicines include:

