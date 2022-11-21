Ohio Northern University

Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - Ohio Northern University Law graduates who sat for the Ohio bar exam in the summer of 2022 collectively earned one of the highest passage rates compared to those from other colleges, at 81 percent. According to Kelly Stevens, ONU bar success coordinator, this cohort placed third, just behind Case Western Reserve University and The Ohio State University.

Stevens points out that the numbers are even more impressive considering that these graduates started their studies in fall 2019, not long before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

