ONU mobile vaccine clinic set to start serving area

The Ohio Northern University Healthwise Mobile Clinic is gearing up to start vaccinating people around the area.
The university will be serving six counties over the next 60 days, using the clinic as a vaccine site. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered and the clinic is expecting to receive around 2,200 doses per week.
Having a mobile clinic will help to offer the vaccine to people that may not be able to travel long distances to the nearest vaccination site.
"The ability of taking the vaccine clinic to where people are is going to really help them in terms of their access to that type of care," said Dr. Steve Martin, dean of ONU Raabe College of Pharmacy. "Many of the clinic sites that we’re going to are in rural locations; we have an Amish community that we’re going to go visit, and they would not be able to travel leave in 10 to 15 miles to another clinic that might be by them. I think that really makes a big difference in terms of getting more people access to vaccines."
People can schedule an appointment here.
The following is a schedule of state-sponsored clinics that HealthWise Mobile Clinic will offer:
March 31
Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, Marysville, 12-6 p.m.
April 2
Hardin County: Ohio Northern University King Horn Sports Center, Ada, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 6
Wyandot County: Carey Public School, 12-6 p.m.
April 7
Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, Marysville, 12-6 p.m.
April 8
Logan County: Quincy Municipal Building, 9-11:30 a.m.
Goshen Friends Church, Zanesville, 1:30-4 p.m.
April 9
Hardin County: Ohio Northern University King Horn Sports Center, Ada, 2-6:30 p.m.
April 13
Marion County: Marion County Fairgrounds 12-6 p.m.
April 14
Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, Marysville, 12-6 p.m.
April 15
Crawford County: Crawford County Fairgrounds, Bucyrus, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 16
Hardin County: Ohio Northern University King Horn Sports Center, Ada, 2-6:30 p.m.
April 20
Wyandot County: Sycamore Event Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Carey Public Schools, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
April 21
Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, Marysville, 12-6 p.m.
April 22
Logan County: West Liberty Quest Community Church, 9-11:30 a.m.
Belle Center Fire Station, 1:30-4 p.m.
April 23
Hardin County: Ohio Northern University King Horn Sports Center, Ada, 2-6:30 p.m.
April 27
Marion County: Marion County Fairgrounds, 12-6 p.m.
April 28
Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, Marysville, 12-6: p.m.
April 29
Crawford County: Crawford County Fairgrounds, Bucyrus, 11-5 p.m.
April 30
Hardin County: Ohio Northern University King Horn Sports Center, Ada, 2-6:30 p.m.
May 4
Wyandot County: Carey Public School, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 5
Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, Marysville, 12-6 p.m.
May 6
Logan County: Goshen Friends Church, Zanesville, 9-11:30 a.m.
Quincy Municipal Building, 1:30-4 p.m.
May 7
Hardin County: Ohio Northern University King Horn Sports Center, Ada, 2-6:30 p.m.
May 11
Marion County: Marion County Fairgrounds, 12-6 p.m.
May 12
Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, Marysville, 12-6 p.m.
May 13
Crawford County: Crawford County Fairgrounds, Bucyrus, 1-7 p.m.
May 14
Hardin County: Ohio Northern University King Horn Sports Center, Ada, 2-6:30 p.m.
May 18
Wyandot County: Sycamore Event Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Carey Public School, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
May 19
Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, Marysville, 12-6 p.m.
May 20
Logan County: Belle Center Fire Station, 9-11:30 a.m.
West Liberty Quest Community Church, 1:30-4 p.m.
May 21
Hardin County: Ohio Northern University King Horn Sports Center, Ada, 2-6:30 p.m.
May 25
Marion County: Marion County Fairgrounds, 12-6 p.m.
May 26
Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, Marysville, 12-6 p.m.
May 27
Crawford County: Crawford County Fairgrounds, Bucyrus, 1-7 p.m.
May 28
Hardin County: Ohio Northern University King Horn Sports Center, Ada, 2-6:30 p.m.