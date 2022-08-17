ONU's move-in day welcomes third largest freshman class in school's history

ADA, OH (WLIO) - The next generation of students arrived on the campus of Ohio Northern University for move-in day, ready to start the next chapter of their academic careers.
The campus was busy with a large group of student volunteers helping freshman and returning students get comfortable in their dorms before classes officially begin. For the new students on campus, they are looking forward to getting acclimated to the university, as well as kicking off their pursuit of their degree.
"It's going to be nice being out and meeting, like going to new place and finding out what college is like," said Lucas Odom, pharmacy major.
"Getting to meet all the new people and just getting to branch out of my shell," stated Alison Pickryl, pharmacy major.
"I already know what to expect," said Will Copfel, mechanical engineering major. "Just going to take it like a day at a time."
According to ONU President Melissa Baumann, this is the third largest incoming freshman class in the school's history.
"Parents and incoming students pull up and they are swarmed by orange shirts so we are trying to make this feel as welcoming as their whole time at ONU is going to be," said Melissa Baumann, ONU president.
Classes officially start on ONU's campus this coming week.
