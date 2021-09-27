Open house being held for the new Borra Center for Health Sciences building

People have watched it be built from the ground up and this weekend they will have a chance to go inside.
Saturday, Rhodes State College is holding an open house at the Borra Center for Health Sciences building located in Lima’s Town Square. Construction of the 21-million-dollar project started in March of 2020 and opened to students this past August. Located between Lima’s two major hospitals the facility offers students pursuing a medical career the pathway to meaningful employment. The open house will allow the community to see the state-of-the-art educational center.
Rhodes State Director of Marketing and Public Relations Paula Siebeneck explains what you will see at the open house, “Tour the facilities and get firsthand of the labs. They’ll be demonstrations in each of the high-tech labs that we have. So, anyone can come, if you’re a potential student, your family, or if your just anyone just wanting to see what the building is all about.”
The open house is this Saturday, October 2nd from 1:30 pm to 4 pm at the Rhodes State College Borra Center for Health Sciences located at 8 Town Square. It is free and open to the public.