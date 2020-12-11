Warm clothing will be available to those who are struggling this winter.
Operation Keep You Warm will officially kick off Saturday, December 12th. Residents who are in need of warm clothing can come to the wood bridge at St. Marys Memorial Park, where they will find a variety of items.
Hats, gloves, scarves, blankets, and more will be attached to the bridge. Anyone who is in need of warm clothing can come to the bridge and pick out their choice of clothing.
Items are available for men, women, and children.
Donations were collected from local residents and organizations. Some clothing also comes from a family in Florida, who used to live in the West Central Ohio area.
"We really want to make sure that everyone stays warm this winter," said Julie Liming, an organizer for the event. "Especially when it gets really cold out."
Anyone who cannot make it to the event can still receive winter clothing. The Hair Place can be contacted at 419-394-4858, where they will work with families to ensure they stay warm this winter.