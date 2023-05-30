OSHP Report Deadliest Memorial Day Weekend on Ohio Roadways Since 2020

OHIO (WLIO)- The 2023 Memorial Day Holiday Weekend saw several fatal crashes on Ohio roadways.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 22 crashes resulted in 23 deaths on Ohio roadways during the Memorial Day holiday weekend from Friday, May 26th through Monday, May 29th making it the deadliest Memorial Day Weekend on Ohio roadways since 2020 when 20 deaths occurred. One of those deaths happened locally in Allen County at the intersection of Grubb Road North and State Route 81 on Sunday evening when 33 year-old Joshua Fowler succumbed to his injuries following a rollover crash.

Additionally, state troopers conducted nearly 20,000 traffic enforcement contacts including almost 400 impaired driving arrests, over 200 drug arrests, and nearly 2,800 safety belt citations.

