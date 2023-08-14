OSU Lima looks to reward volunteers aged 60+ with Give Back Go Forward program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State University in Lima has partnered with the two community organizations to establish its Give Back Go Forward college tuition program locally.
The program will reward volunteers aged 60 and older for their time spent at the West Ohio Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity. Participants enrolled in the program who complete 100 or more volunteer hours at these locations within a year's time will be granted a tuition voucher for three free undergraduate credit hours at OSU. They can either use the credit hours for themselves, donate it to a specific in-state Ohio State student, or donate it anonymously, at which time, a student in need will be selected.
"I think that, you know, volunteerism is something that I think most people love to do. And you typically don't expect anything in return, but what a great benefit, right, to be able to get something either for yourself or for a loved one, and to just know that your impact on the community mattered. It made a difference, and we find it valuable, right? A lot of times people, a lot of their gifts, or their talents, or abilities are in that service, so I think this is a great way for higher ed to say, hey, we value you, and we think what you're doing is important, so much so that we want to reward you for it," stated Justin F. Courtney, director of student services for OSU Lima.
Give Back Go Forward has a maximum of 100 spots available. Those interested can apply with the West Ohio Food Bank at 1380 E Kibby St, Lima, OH 45804 or the Habitat for Humanity at 550 W Elm St #4730, Lima, OH 45801 or online at go.osu.edu/gbgf.