OSU Lima provides students with back-to-school kit

New and incoming students got a special package from the Ohio State University Lima campus Monday morning.
The university provided students with kits of masks, hand sanitizer, and other PPE to prepare them for the upcoming school year. The school has also taken other measures throughout campus to be sure that as people return to in-person learning, everyone can stay safe.
"We've put wayfinding signage throughout campus so students know what doors to go in, what doors to go out; the classrooms have all been set up properly with the proper distance, so we’re just excited to have some some bodies back on campus," said Bryan Albright, assistant dean at OSU Lima.
Staff at OSU Lima will also be receiving a back-to-school kit.