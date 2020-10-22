Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools switches to hybrid learning model for next 3 weeks

Because of the rapidly increasing numbers of those needing to quarantine, Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools has decided to switch to a hybrid learning model for the next few weeks.
In the last week, the school district has seen an increase from 14 to over 60 students and staff out due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing. This has led administrators to implement a hybrid model across all schools, starting next Tuesday, October 27th. Students with last names beginning A-L will be in the buildings Monday and Tuesday. Last names beginning M-Z will be in Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be for virtual learning. The OG Superintendent, Don Horstman, says this will need to be a community-wide effort to safely get students back in the classroom 5 days a week.
“We can’t control what people are doing outside of our doors, but we can control what happens here," says Horstman. "If we can do this and keep kids spread out so that they are not becoming contacts, then that’s what we need to do.”
If the rate of those needing to quarantine decreases as the hybrid learning model is in effect, the schools hopes to only use it until November 13th.