Ottawa Metro Park Beach open for the 2023 season

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ottawa Metro Park Beach opened for the season on Saturday, June 27th. The swimming beach features wheelchair access, a Raindrop water fountain, aqua jump, and surf slide. The beach is open daily from noon until 7 pm. The cost is $5 for adults and kids 13 and older, $3 for kids 3 to 12, and kids under 2 are free. Season passes are available for family, adults and kids. The beach will be open until August 13th.

Ottawa Metro Park Beach

2632 Ada Rd. Lima

Hours 12 pm to 7 pm daily

13 years old and older - $5

3-12 years old - $3

0-2 years old  – Free

Season passes available 

