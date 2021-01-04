Ottawa Village Council meets for the first time of the year

The Ottawa Village council met for the first time in 2021 Monday afternoon.
The village council met and held a re-organizational meeting where they voted to re-elect David Michel as Council President. Mayor Dean Meyer gave his annual address, in which he discussed the obstacles they faced in the previous year, as well as learning how to deal with a pandemic as a village. He expressed that one of the biggest projects council will take up is getting the water treatment facility up to EPA guidelines. We asked the Mayor what is one thing he hopes to see in 2021.
He said, “Well we got to have somehow a little more normalcy in our world.”
He continued saying, “You know we got our offices closed to the public right now, and I hate to see that. You know we got a lot of people that come in and pay their water and sewer bill. They just want to come in and have some conversation. That’s part of living.”
The next council meeting will take place on January 11th.