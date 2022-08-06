The Putnam County Sheriff’s office is investigating a motorcycle crash that left an Ottoville man seriously injured. The just before 3 am Saturday morning, deputies were called to road 25P just outside of Ottoville. There they found Jasper Fout alongside the roadway next to a motorcycle. Fout was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s with life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet a the time of the crash and deputies say that alcohol is a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.
Media Release from Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
August 6th, 2022
At 2:45am the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a single vehicle crash on Rd 25P just outside of the Village of Ottoville. Upon arrival, Jasper R. Fout, of Ottoville, Ohio, was found along the side of the roadway next to a motorcycle. He was transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center by Ottoville EMS with life threatening injuries. Mr. Fout was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is suspected as a factor. Assisting on scene was Putnam County EMS, Ottoville Fire Department , and Delpha Chevrolet-Towing.
The matter remains under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
