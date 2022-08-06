Police Lights.jpg

The Putnam County Sheriff’s office is investigating a motorcycle crash that left an Ottoville man seriously injured.  The just before 3 am Saturday morning, deputies were called to road 25P just outside of Ottoville.  There they found Jasper Fout alongside the roadway next to a motorcycle.   Fout was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s with life threatening injuries.  He was not wearing a helmet a the time of the crash and deputies say that alcohol is a contributing factor.  The crash remains under investigation. 

Media Release from Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

