Parole denied for Robin Bender

A Columbus Grove man, convicted of a double murder in 1974, will remain in prison.
Robin Bender was up for parole in February, but the parole denied his early release and his next parole hearing will be in December 2023. Bender was convicted of murder back in 1974 for killing Kenny and his father, Louis Youngpeter, during a burglary on their family farm. He also attempted to kill Judy Youngpeter, Kenny's wife, who was looking to help during the attack. Before he fled the scene, he threatened to come back and kill the family. He was sentenced to 20 years to life for the murders.