Partnership Between Rhodes State and GROB leads to 34 students receiving certification

Rhodes State College and GROB Systems recognized 34 students during National Apprenticeship Week.

Certificates were handed out to students for the completion of their apprenticeship. These certificates were issued by the Ohio State Apprenticeship Council. 

These students completed a program where they received on-the-job training and skills for technician-level jobs and work in robotics, CNC Machines, assembly and test equipment, and the total manufacturing network. These young minds will now be qualified as a journeyman Industrial Machinist System Technician. 

"The program is a really great program that allows a student to learn and earn while they are going to school," said Tammy Eilerman, Rhodes State Senior Director of Manufacturing Innovation. "They are going to work two days a week at school, and three days a week at work and they get to experience what they learn in school while they are learning at work, so its a great program for them."

GROB apprentices also earned their Associations Degree in either Manufacturing or Electronic Engineering Technology from Rhodes State College. 

