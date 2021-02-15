It's a Lenten season tradition that dates back to the middle ages that are still enjoyed today.
The paczkis are said to have originated in Poland as families would use up all their ingredients in the cupboards to make the densely filled donut-like pastry prior to the Catholic faith of fasting during Lent.
A popular place in Lima to get the paczkis is Pat's Donuts and Kreme. They started serving them 17 years ago and they couldn't give them away. Now Fat Tuesday has become the busiest day of the year for them and the owner says it's still a little nerve-racking.
"I get very nervous because we buy a lot of supplies for this day. And then when there's bad weather that comes in makes me even more nervous. But, it's nothing that we won't use every day. We'll be ok and like I said were going to make paczkis all week so we'll be able to sell them," said Ed Ezzelle, owner of Pat's Donuts & Kreme.
While they are cutting back 40% because of the weather they will still be making more than 14,000 paczkis thru the night for Tuesday.