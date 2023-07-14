July 14, 2023, Press Release from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office: Paulding, OH – On Monday, October 24, 2022, the remains of Nancy Eagleson were disinterred as part of a continued cold case investigation. Nancy was fourteen years old when she was abducted, raped and murdered in Paulding County on Sunday, November 13, 1960. The case has remained unsolved for more than 62 years.
On September 20, 2022, the siblings of Nancy petitioned the Probate Division of the Paulding Common Pleas Court to have her remains disinterred. The Order was granted by the sitting Judge. The Court allowed 75 days to disinter and reinter Nancy’s remains.
Once the Order was issued, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Cold Case Unit assisted the Paulding County Sheriff, Paulding County Coroner and Lucas County, Ohio Coroner. A forensic anthropology consultant, among other individuals and advocacy groups, also assisted investigators with the exhumation and examination process.
During October 24-26, 2022, a new autopsy of Nancy’s remains took place at the Lucas County Morgue by a forensic pathologist, assisted by a forensic anthropology consultant. This autopsy revealed new evidence and a new conclusion to the cause of death.
“Since day one, according to the initial autopsy report, the cause of Nancy’s death was a single gunshot wound from a .22 caliber firearm. It was believed she was shot under her chin and died as a result. New evidence reveals Nancy was shot twice by a .22 caliber firearm. Once under her chin, and once in her right eye. The shot in her right eye is what killed her, according to the forensic professionals,” stated Sheriff Jason K. Landers.
The forensic pathologist discovered a .22 caliber projectile in Nancy’s remains. He, along with the forensic anthropology consultant, were able to determine the paths of the projectiles from the shot under the chin and the shot in the right eye to determine which projectile was recovered in 1960 and which one they recovered during this autopsy.
Also recovered during the recent forensic examination were 5 small fibers from the pelvic and upper femur region. These fibers will not be tested by the lab.
The projectile from this recent autopsy was submitted to the Attorney General’s BCI lab for testing. It was determined to be a .22 bullet by a forensic scientist.
During this ongoing investigation, a .22 caliber H&R model 922, 22 LR revolver, was turned over to investigators by a local citizen claiming the gun was used to kill Nancy. A forensic scientist conducted a comparison of the above-mentioned bullet recovered from the recent autopsy and the .22 caliber firearm listed above. It was discovered the H&R revolver is an operable firearm. It was also discovered the bullet recovered from the recent autopsy is in fact a .22 caliber, but it was determined to be unsuitable for comparison/identification purposes due to the lack of sufficient class and individual characteristics.
“This journey has been a roller coaster for Nancy’s family. With the discovery of the bullet in the casket, there were high hopes the scientist in the lab would have something to work with to compare to potential firearms. That is now not going to happen. What we do have is an accurate conclusion to the cause of death. Reiterating a .22 caliber firearm was used in this heinous crime, and more knowledge about this case than we ever had before. I will continue to make myself and my staff available to the family. I will also continue talking with anyone who has information in this case. There is still hope that something will break in this case. It is very, very cold, but not closed,” Sheriff Landers commented.
For anyone with information regarding the murder of Nancy Eagleson, you are encouraged to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791, or the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Cold Case Unit at 855-224-6446. An anonymous tip can be sent from the Sheriff’s Office website www.pauldingohsheriff.com. There is a link at the bottom of every page. Or, download the Paulding County Ohio Sheriff’s App on your smartphone to submit an anonymous tip, connect with staff members or utilize several links and receive push notifications.