Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Paulding County – Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby and Trooper Kevin Krill presented him with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

