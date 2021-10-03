Pet blessing at local Lima Church

It was a special day for some four legged friends at the Zion Evangelical church on Sunday.
The community was invited to bring their pets to the church for a blessing of the pets. Mostly dogs showed up, wagging their tails with excitement. The group of dogs were blessed all at once, and then the owners were allowed to bring their dogs up for an individual blessing.
The church says it’s important to bless the dogs as they are considered family to most people.
Corie Steinke, the director of discipleship and community outreach at Zion Evangelical church says, “Sometimes we forget that families come in all shapes and sizes and include our pet friends too and so I know that for myself, I have a cat and I consider her part of my family. So I think that it’s important that if part of Zion’s mission is to welcome all people, grow as followers of Jesus, and serve all creation, then why wouldn’t we bless all of creation?”
The church also used this event to help gather donations for Debs Dogs, a local non profit pet rescue.