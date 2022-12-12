Physician discusses why socialization is important for older adults

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - With the holidays quickly approaching and the colder weather here to stay, it's important to make sure the older adults in your life are still socializing.
Doctors say loneliness can be a precursor for depression, so getting the chance to socialize with others can help improve a person's mood. It can also be beneficial to their cognition and physical health. He says it's okay to be sedentary once in a while, but if it's happening consistently it can have negative effects. For example, it can impact your blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugar levels. So, how can you encourage an older adult to socialize? Doctors add you could always go to their home to visit, ask them to go on a walk, or make them a meal. Many communities also offer activities and programs they could attend.
"You have to be able to take the risk and do something different than what you're used to to help increase the chances you won't be isolated. And those opportunities if they're brand new and people you don't know – you can look at it as an opportunity to make new connections and meet new people," explained Dr. Ronan Factora, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Factora says older adults who may already be experiencing feelings of depression should really speak with their doctor. They can offer different treatment options.
