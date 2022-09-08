Pioneer Days celebrates its 150th year in style in Kalida

Kalida will be buzzing with activity as Pioneer Days makes its return to the area.
The event also celebrates a major milestone, 150 years of bringing fun and more. A milestone that leads the state of Ohio when it comes to an overall event.
Organizers say that they try to change things up in order to top the previous year.
"One thing we try to do is add new things," said Bill Rieman, an organizer for the event. "Change things up a little bit. If you don't add new things it gets stale."
The attraction of the festival is simple... seeing local faces, local shops, and most importantly, the money spent stays local.
"They know where the money goes... they see what we do in our local community," said Rieman. "The Lions Club is very involved in developing parks, the fire department has tremendous equipment."
With a variety of attractions planned, such as fireworks, live bands, and more, this year brings a whole lot to do in Kalida. Including the famous Clydesdale arriving in town.
"We come in here and see the smiles on everyone's face," said Brady Bardin, a Clydesdale handler. "we had the local community watch the horses in the morning when we were around the town here and down the streets."
The Clydesdale handlers who come from out of town as well as others all say that the atmosphere they feel when they are in a town like Kalida makes it well worth the long drive.
"To me, it's a great thing," said Bardin. "I'm from a small town in Texas and it's kind of my background also. Many of our crew members it's the same thing for us. We come to a small town and it's a great vibe for us."
Kalida Pioneer Days takes place September 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th in Kalida.
"A lot of the money does stay local," said Rieman. "But at the same time we do other things throughout the community, throughout the county, and really throughout the world.
