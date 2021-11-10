Portion of Elida Road to remain closed after car vs. pole accident

Elida Road between Rosedale Avenue and Cole Street will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time after a car versus pole accident.
The Ohio Highway Patrol says that at 11:40 AM, an Audi A4 was driving east on Elida Road when it struck a phone pole, causing the pole to collapse and wires to lay on the street.
A semi that was also traveling eastbound then hit the wires, causing further damage.
The driver of the Audi A4 did not sustain any injuries and was not transported from the scene.
Elida Road between Rosedale Avenue and Cole Street will remain closed as crews work on scene. It is currently unknown how long the section of road will remain closed.
A cause of the accident is still under investigation.