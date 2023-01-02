Portman looks back at his time as Ohio's U.S. Senator

Rain & Thunderstorms in the morning with scattered PM showers. Near Record High Temperatures. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. New rainfall amounts between 0.25" and 0.50". Higher wind gusts possible..
WASHINTON D.C. (WLIO) - Rob Portman decided not to run again for U.S. Senate again after 12 years of representing Ohio in Washington D.C. He felt that political gridlock in the nation’s capital made things harder to get done. But what he did accomplice was to help curb the growing problem of drug overdoses and addiction in Ohio and the U.S. by sponsoring bills to increase legal powers of law enforcement to fight drugs like Fentanyl. Also, he added more options and funding to get people addicted to the drugs the treatment they need. When we asked him what work he was most proud of, he said supporting the military personnel and facilities were at the top of the list.
“I am also proud of what we were able to do for our military installations in Ohio,” says Portman. “All of them are in better shape now including the Lima Tank Plant, including Wright Patterson Air Force Base, the 180th up in Toledo. So, we've got a lot of good things going on in terms of our military bases, I am proud of that. I am proud of the work that we have done to try and expand retirement. We have a lot more people that can put more money in their 401k or IRA now.”
Now that he is out of office, he is looking forward to staying the in Cincinnati area with his family.
“I am looking forward to being home full time,” adds Portman. “I have always kept my home in Ohio, we have kept our family there, we have raised our kids there and I have done the commute every single week. So, I am looking forward to being back in Ohio full time.”
His successor JD Vance will we sworn-in as Ohio next U.S. Senator when the session starts on January 3rd .
