Portman looks back at his time as Ohio's U.S. Senator

WASHINTON D.C. (WLIO) - Rob Portman decided not to run again for U.S. Senate again after 12 years of representing Ohio in Washington D.C. He felt that political gridlock in the nation’s capital made things harder to get done.  But what he did accomplice was to help curb the growing problem of drug overdoses and addiction in Ohio and the U.S. by sponsoring bills to increase legal powers of law enforcement to fight drugs like Fentanyl. Also, he added more options and funding to get people addicted to the drugs the treatment they need. When we asked him what work he was most proud of, he said supporting the military personnel and facilities were at the top of the list.

“I am also proud of what we were able to do for our military installations in Ohio,” says Portman. “All of them are in better shape now including the Lima Tank Plant, including Wright Patterson Air Force Base, the 180th up in Toledo.  So, we've got a lot of good things going on in terms of our military bases, I am proud of that. I am proud of the work that we have done to try and expand retirement. We have a lot more people that can put more money in their 401k or IRA now.”

