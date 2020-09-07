Postponed Spencerville Summerfest fireworks display moved to this weekend

While the Spencerville Summerfest was canceled back in June, the festival committee has been working hard since then to provide an end-of-summer event for the community.
After getting approval from the Allen County Health Department, the Summerfest Committee will host their fireworks show this weekend, in partnership with the Spencerville Chamber of Commerce.
Since they were unable to do much fundraising this year, the committee reached out to local businesses for help. It was then that the village’s American Legion and VFW Bowersock Brother Post 6772 donated enough to fully pay for the fireworks display.
The Spencerville Chamber of Commerce President, Morgan McCollow, says the committee is excited to have some success this year despite the barriers.
“The Summerfest committee got together, and we were like we have to find a way to at least have the fireworks because that’s something we can offer," she explains. "The community can practice social distancing, they can feel safe. They can watch the fireworks from their homes, or in their cars, and it’s something free that we can provide to them.”
The fireworks show will be Saturday, September 12th. They will be launched near the high school football field (500 School St., Spencerville, OH 45887) and will begin around 9 in the evening. Viewers are asked to maintain distance from other groups or watch from their vehicles.