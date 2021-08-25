Public encouraged to attend the Ohio Redistricting Commission meeting on August 26th

City of Lima officials are encouraging residents to have their voices heard regarding the redistricting of Ohio’s congressional maps.
Thursday, the Ohio Redistricting Commission will be at Ohio State Lima to hear from people on how they think the state’s districts should be drawn. The commission was formed by a 2015 ballot initiative to create non-partisan districts which were overwhelmingly passed by the voters. Thursday’s meeting is one of several happening around the state gathering public input.
Lima Mayor David Berger’s Chief of Staff Sharetta Smith explains, “This is being watched all across the state. Looking at meetings that have been happening in other places across the state. Those meetings have been really standing room only. So, I’m hoping that residents and people in the area do come out. They do hear from the commission about the process, and they do give their opinion about how we want to be represented.”
The meeting is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Life and Sciences Building room 100 at OSU Lima Campus (4240 Campus Dr, Lima, OH 45804). You are asked to follow the health and safety guidelines while on campus.