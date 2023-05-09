Putnam County ESC hosts third annual "Amazing Shake" contest

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Making good impressions is key to any successful career and Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools are helping their 7th and 8th graders nail future interviews.
The third annual "Amazing Shake" contest took place at the Putnam County ESC, as young Titans got a chance to learn about tough situations they could face down the road. Various businesses in and around Ottawa and Glandorff took part as they pushed for confidence, firm handshakes, and eye contact. Students also faced scenarios like having to fire someone, handling an angry customer at a restaurant, and even performing a mock newscast. The hope is to get them ready for what they might face in the real world.
"This is the first generation really of students who have grown up with a digital device since they've been born, and so that human interaction is a little bit, what's the word I'm looking for? Awkward, awkward for the kids. Sometimes difficult for them they're not used to having that. They're used to having to be able to communicate through a screen or a device," by Audrey Beining and Jay Laubenthal.
"I think this is a really good thing that the schools are doing. I feel that this is really going to help kids get set up for high school, for college, by giving them a little social experiment," commented Urijah Powell, Ottawa Elementary student.
And the contest continues tomorrow, as the top six students will advance to the final round where they will serve and be judged by customers.