Putnam County Health Department is holding COVID and flu shot clinics

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Putnam County Health Department is taking flu and COVID shots out into the community just in time for the holidays.

They will be visiting five different locations starting this Thursday and ending next Tuesday to administer shots during the walk-in clinics. These clinics are on top of their regularly scheduled clinics every Tuesday at the health department. You will need to bring your COVID card or your insurance card depending on which shot you are getting. Officials hope people take advantage of the clinics to make sure their holidays are healthier.

Download PDF 2022 Flu and COVID clinics for November.pdf

