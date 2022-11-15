Putnam County Health Department is holding COVID and flu shot clinics

They will be visiting five different locations starting this Thursday and ending next Tuesday to administer shots during the walk-in clinics. These clinics are on top of their regularly scheduled clinics every Tuesday at the health department. You will need to bring your COVID card or your insurance card depending on which shot you are getting. Officials hope people take advantage of the clinics to make sure their holidays are healthier.
"It takes about 2 weeks for the vaccines to become totally effective. But we want to give everybody the opportunity in their community to get vaccinated," says Sherri Recker, Dir. of Nursing for the Putnam County Health Department. "Because of course we have the Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays coming up which a lot of people get together, in close contact, and this way they will get some protection."
The walk-in clinics begin this Thursday at the St. Nicolas Parish Hall in Miller City. The clinics move to Fort Jennings on Friday and Ottoville on Monday, and Tuesday they will wrap up in Continental and Cloverdale. If you can't make it to any of those, you can call and make an appointment for their regularly scheduled flu and COVID shot clinic at the health department on Tuesdays.
Press Release from the Putnam County Health Department:Winter viruses are occurring early this year, especially for our kids. With Thanksgiving weeks away, there is no better time then now to get your COVID bivalent booster and flu shot.
The Putnam County Health Department will be providing flu shots and COVID boosters at various clinic locations throughout the county. No appointments are necessary at the clinics, as they are walk-in clinics. If you prefer to have an appointment, please call the Putnam County Health Department at 419-523-5608 to schedule. It is also recommended to make appointment at the health department for young children who need a flu vaccine and who may be better served in the office setting.
The influenza and COVID booster vaccination clinics that are open to the public include:
· November 17, 2:30-4:00pm at St. Nicholas Parish Hall (201 Main Cross St. Miller City)
· November 18, 2:30-4:00pm at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall (135 N. Water St. Fort Jennings)
· November 21, 2:30-4:00pm at Ottoville VFW (103 E St. Ottoville)
· November 22, 10:00-11:30am at Dupont Town Hall (9 Liberty St. Continental)
· November 22, 1:00-2:30pm at Cloverdale Town Hall (173 Plank Rd. Cloverdale)
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.