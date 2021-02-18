Putnam County landmark could see potential sale in future

A landmark in Putnam County could receive new ownership.
The old Armory located on Main Street in Ottawa was built more than 100 years ago and served the county during multiple wars. Now it houses the county's prosecutors office, IT department, and veteran services.
According to Putnam County Commissioner Vince Schroeder, there are current talks of possibly building a new facility that will house those three departments, causing the historical building to be open.
Schroeder also says that if that were to be the case, the county would look to sell the property.
"We need someone independent to bring the numbers to us and to project our needs 50 years down the road," said Schroeder. "It would be about two years until that we would be ready, at a minimum. We have the money saved to do this. We're looking into it, it would be something good for the county."
Multiple maintenance projects are still underway at the old armory currently.