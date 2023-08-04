Putnam County Senior Expo continues annual tradition of helping older adults

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Putnam County senior citizens got a morning filled with education and information during the annual senior expo, held at Ottawa Elementary.
The expo brought together senior citizen agencies, organizations, and nonprofits, as well as private businesses with one goal, to help seniors. The expo features health screenings, medication disposal, and around 50 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of services. The senior expo has been going on for 15 years, and organizers started the event to provide a one-stop shop for important information as people get older.
"A lot of seniors don't know what is available to them," says Janelle Herrera, Community Services Representative, Meadows of Leipsic. "So, being able to come to one place, gives them the opportunity to see what is actually out there for them. A lot of times, seniors don't know what they need until they are in desperate times and are in need. So this gives them information ahead of time before they are in need of something."
The Putnam County Senior Expo has around 300 visitors each year.