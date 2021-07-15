Racing in hospital beds for a good cause at the Moon Fest

People were racing down the streets of Wapakoneta not in cars, but in hospital beds for one of the most popular events at the Moon Fest.
A large crowd gathered around the bed racing arena, with kids eager to do their part in the race. This year, the racers had four obstacles to complete and the team to finish the quickest won.
The tasks included a bucket brigade, eating a quarter of a watermelon doused in hot sauce, passing an orange to your teammate without using your hands, and finally what they called the tipsy server, where they had to chug their drink at the end.
Sean Wintzer, the grandmaster of the bed races says, “It’s good, the people have a good time, it’s grown every year. It’s unique, nobody else really does anything like this. It’s good for Wapak, we always have a good turnout, it’s its own interesting little weird thing that we do here.”
The teams were made up of employees from businesses in Wapak, and the top three teams will get to donate the money from winning to a charity of their choice.