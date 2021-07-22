Rally Point River Ride bicycling fundraiser next weekend

The Rally Point Youth Center in Lima is preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year next weekend, the Rally Point River Ride. The event offers bicycle tours for the community to participate in. There are 10, 20, 50 and 62.5-mile paths riders can choose from, whether they want a relaxing experience or a challenge.
The proceeds from event registrations go to the youth ministry and their programs that help area teens in their life and faith. Jared Diller, the Executive Director of Northwest Ohio Youth for Christ says the public has been a huge support in making this year's ride possible.
"We're really blessed to have so many sponsors within the Lima community that have surrounded the ride. We have over 40 sponsors, and typically we raise close to 20,000 dollars in support of the youth center," Diller explains. "Right now, people can support the ride by showing up. It's same day registration, and with that you get the t-shirt, a meal, and a great ride."
The Rally Point River Ride is on Saturday, July 31st at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Start times are 6:30-9 AM for the 50 & 62.5 mile rides, and 9-11 AM for the 10 & 20 mile rides.
More information can be found on their event website, rallyup.org.