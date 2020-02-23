Remembering and seeking justice for Gregory Cooper

The family and friends of a man who was killed in Lima over the summer continue to seek justice for him and are remembering him on his birthday.
“Every day we miss Greg. Greg was the life of a party or of a gathering,” says Martrice Smith, a cousin of Greg's.
Gregory Cooper was just 31 years old when the Lima police found him in front of his home with several gunshot wounds on July 19th of last year. He later died from his injuries, and anyone responsible for his death still hasn't been found. Monday would have been Greg’s 32nd birthday and his family is reaching out again to the community to seek justice for him.
Smith continues, “Some days are harder than others but we are really hurting and I know come in the morning time when his birthday hit, I know my Aunt is going to be hurting. So I really do need the public to just step up, I need law enforcement to step up, I need everybody to come forward and start talking.”
The candles shed light on the faces of his loved ones who spread hope and positivity through the hard reality. The family says they don’t want his murder to be “swept under the rug” within the community or the police department.
“If you don’t get to the bottom of it, we have no peace and that’s what we’re looking for," says Smith. "In the midst of everything, we want peace. I want my aunt to be able to be at peace. Of course, we’re going to always miss Greg, but we can start moving forward with our lives once we find out, you know, who did this to him.”
The family and the Lima police department encourage anyone who has any information about his death to come forward. You can Call the Lima Police Department or Crimestoppers at 419-229-STOP.