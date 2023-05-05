Rhodes State College Names Dr. Heather Moore as 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award Recipient

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College bestowed the 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award Friday evening.
Dr. Heather Moore was named the 2023 Outstanding Alumni, an award program recognizing one Rhodes State alum for their career excellence, community and collegiate service, and educational pursuits since 1988. Dr. Moore was a 1990 Rhodes State Radiologic Technology graduate, received a Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology at The Ohio State University in 2000, completed a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Cincinnati in 2006, and earned her Ph.D. in Educational Studies, Educational Policy, and Higher Education at the University of Cincinnati in 2018. Today, she is the Academic Unit Head of the Allied Health Department at the University of Cincinnati, and Dr. Moore says Rhodes State placed the foundation for her success.
"I just want to thank Rhodes State College for giving me the foundation from which to build a very successful career. I was very thankful that it was affordable. I feel very honored to have been given this award, and... you know, it means a lot. It means a lot to be recognized by the college that gave me my foundation from which to build my career," says Dr. Heather Moore, 2023 Rhodes State College Outstanding Award Recipient.
Also, Rhodes State College inducted Nicole Scott, Dr. Lori Ludwig, Richard Kohli, Cynthia Brandehoff, and Kenneth Blanchard as the 2023 Alumni Circle of Excellence.